Bihar: CM Yogi said- PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram temple, Rahul Gandhi praises Pakistan

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) is campaigning in Bihar elections. CM Yogi has mentioned Ram temple and Pakistan during this time. CM Yogi said that for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the whole country is family and the country is the best, but for some people family is the party and the party is the country. Addressing an election rally in Jamui in favor of National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-backed BJP candidate and international shooter Shreyasi Singh, BJP leader Yogi Adityanath said that when Section 370 was lifted in Kashmir, the biggest problem would be Rahul Gandhi and Owaisi Occurred on These people praise Pakistan.

CM Yogi said in question that what can be expected from such people, the enemy of the country who is spreading terrorism inside India, who is talking about his interest. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his own identity of India in the world. We gave citizenship to people who had come back to India after being tortured from other countries and migrated from there. "

Taking a dig at RJD, Yogi said, "A Bihar leader was saying that he will give jobs to so many lakh people." Ask them how many jobs you can get in 15 years. Why did people not get ration under Lalu's rule? Leave out the ration, one cannot expect those who have eaten the ration of animals. " He said that the BJP fulfills whatever it promises.

Referring to the Ram temple of Ayodhya, Yogi said that the BJP had promised to build a grand temple in Ayodhya. A few days ago, we were being asked when to tell the date. Now the Prime Minister has also laid the foundation stone. He said that he wanted to call people from all the assembly constituencies of Bihar for the foundation stone program, but could not call due to Corona era.