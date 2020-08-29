BIHAR: Congress MLA Ramdev Rai passed away, tossed to Karpoori Thakur in election

Patna / Begusarai: Ramdev Rai, an MLA and veteran Congress leader from Bachwara assembly constituency in Begusarai district of Bihar, who defeated socialist leader Karpoori Thakur in the 1980s, died in a private hospital in Patna on Saturday. Also Read – Sudden death of Punjab’s celebrity bodybuilder Satnam Danger at age 31

Rai, 81, a resident of Chakka Sahlori village of Kiratpur Panchayat under Bhagwanpur police station in Begusarai and suffering from cancer, was suffering from illness for the past few months and died of cardiac arrest on Saturday morning. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences on the demise of former minister Ramdev Rai.

In his condolence message, Seema said, "He was a skilled politician and a famous social worker. He was a soft-spoken and simple person. He has been an important contributor to the politics of Bihar, which cannot be forgotten. I personally feel deeply saddened by his demise. "

The Chief Minister said that his death has caused irreparable damage in the political and social sphere. He said that he has prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul and to provide strength to his family and fans to bear patience in this hour of grief.

Rai, a stalwart Congress leader, won his first electoral victory in the 1972 assembly elections and retained the seat even after five years despite the massive wave of the Janata Party.

In 1985, during a wave in favor of the Congress over the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rai gained fame by defeating former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur from the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat.

Rai won the seat in February 2005 with the support of the JDU-BJP alliance after he left the Bachwada seat in favor of Lok Janshakti Party, the party of his then coalition partner, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Were successful in doing.

Rai contested as a candidate in 2015, the Mahagathbandhan which included Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, Lalu Prasad’s party RJD and Congress, and won the Bachwara seat after losing two consecutive state assembly elections.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bihar in-charge of Congress Shakti Singh Gohil and Bihar Congress President Madan Mohan Jha expressed deep condolences on Rai’s death.