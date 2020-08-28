Bihar: corona cornered on a stunning night, shut the door of the house to isolate itself

Bihar Corona Virus: Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Yadav and the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, has come under the shadow of Corona. They have isolated themselves. Sanjay Yadav, who has always been with Tejashwi, has been found to be corona positive, as soon as Tejashwi Yadav has isolated himself in the house. After this, he also postponed the meeting with the Congress leaders on Thursday. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Supreme Court said, Corona cannot postpone elections in Bihar

Let me tell you that Tejashwi Yadav went to Delhi on 21 August and he was accompanied by Sanjay Yadav. At the same time, Sanjay Yadav showed signs of corona. On 22 August, Sanjay Yadav did not go to meet Raghuvansh Prasad Singh with Tejashwi Yadav and after that Sanjay Yadav did the corona test. After Sanjay's report came positive, Tejashwi Yadav has also isolated himself. On Thursday, he did not leave his residence and did not meet anyone. Is separated. He did not even meet the workers who came to the residence on Thursday.

After Tejashwi has gone into home isolation, the RJD's election campaign has also got a break. Hundreds of people are arriving at Lalu's residence in Patna every day seeking tickets during the election season. But, given the risk of corona infection, Tejashwi will not meet anyone right now.

Supporters and activists reaching Patna for tickets for the assembly elections are being told that Tejashwi is ill and will not meet anyone. In such a situation, the claimants and party workers who reached the Rabri residence are returning to the hope of getting tickets in the election.

On Thursday, Tejashwi also canceled the meeting to be held with Congress due to Tejashwi going into home isolation. There is still silence outside his residence, because Tejashwi has given clear instructions to his security personnel that at the moment he will not meet anyone.