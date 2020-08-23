Bihar Corona Update: Number of corona infected is close to 1 lakh 20 thousand, more than 600 people have died so far

Patna: On Saturday, 2,238 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Bihar, after which the number of infected people in the state has increased to 1,19,909. So far, 95,372 infected people have become healthy in Bihar, while the number of people who have died from the infection has crossed 600. New cases include 279 cases in Patna, 143 in East Champaran, 11 in Jamui, 73 in Katihar, 49 in Supaul, 68 in Rohtas, 23 in Sheikhpura, 66 in Samastipur, 52 in Madhepura, 101 in Purnia. Also Read – Surprising case surfaced in Bihar, 65-year-old woman became ‘mother’ 8 times in 14 months!

The report released by the Bihar Health Department on Saturday said that 2,238 cases have been reported in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the total corona patients in the state to 1,19,909. Also Read – Bihar Flood Updates: Floods in Bihar continue to worsen, more than 83 lakh people affected

During the last 24 hours, 3,531 infected have gone back to their homes. So far, 95,372 infected people have become healthy in the state. The recovery rate of corona-infected persons in the state of Bihar is 79.54 percent. Kovid-19 currently has 23,935 active patients in various districts of Bihar. Also Read – Nitish Kumar said – now every house in Bihar has electricity, no more “lanterns” are needed

During the last 24 hours, 1,02,945 samples have been tested. The Health Department report said that 13 corona infected have died during the last 24 hours in the state. A total of 601 corona infected have died in the state so far.

There have been 279 cases in Patna district on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people to 18,683 in Patna. So far, 4,673 have been found in Begusarai in the state, 4,701 in Bhagalpur, 4,223 in Nalanda, 4,381 in East Champaran and 5,094 in Muzaffarpur.

(input language)