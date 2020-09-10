Bihar Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Corona wreaked havoc in Bihar, killing 10 people in a day

Bihar coronavirus updates: Corona in Bihar continues to wreak havoc again, although 1498 new corona patients have been found on Wednesday, but 10 more people have died in the last 24 hours from Kovid-19 (Covid-19). Increasing the number of dead is a matter of concern. In this way, the number of people who lost their lives to the Corona epidemic has increased to 775 on Wednesday, while 1,52,192 people have been confirmed infected in Bihar so far. Also Read – Unlock-4: Raunak returned in UP, Hotel-Restaurant-Bar will open, Strictness will remain in Containment Zone

According to information received from the Bihar Health Department, five people have died in East Champaran, two in Madhepura and one each in Buxar-Gaya-Samastipur district due to coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours in Bihar. More than one hundred corona infectives have been identified in Patna and Saharsa in the two districts of the state, out of which 203 have been identified in Patna and 111 new in Saharsa. Also Read – Corona Virus Lockdown: Lockdown will remain in this state on Sunday, this exemption has been given

As many as 1,52,192 patients of Kovid-19 have been reported in the state so far, with 1,498 new cases of infection with the corona virus coming to light from 4 pm on Wednesday evening to 4 pm in Bihar. In Bihar, 1,22,121 samples were tested within the last 24 hours and 2,029 patients infected with corona virus have also recovered. Also Read – Now BMC told Kangana Ranaut – You are exempt from ‘Home isolation’ rule, because …

A total of 44,50,714 samples have been tested in Bihar so far. At the same time, a total of 1,35,791 patients have been cured. Currently, 15,625 patients of Kovid-19 are being treated in various hospitals in Bihar. At the same time, the cure rate of Kovid-19 patients in the state is 89.22 percent.