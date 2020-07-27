Bihar Coronavirus Update: Blast of Covid-19 in Bihar, know the number of patients district wise

Patna: According to the updated data received till Sunday evening in Bihar, 17 more people died due to corona virus infection in the state. Thus by Sunday evening, the number of people who lost their lives in this epidemic in the state to 249. At the same time, the total number of Kovid-19 patients on Sunday had increased to 38,919, with 2,605 more new people confirmed to be infected. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: About 50 thousand people infected with corona in 24 hours, statistics are scary

Status of corona infection in Bihar at a glance

– Number of corona infected patients in Patna-Bihar was 38919

– Total death toll from Corona in Bihar is 249

– Corona recovery rate in Bihar is 67.60%

– 2605 new cases of corona in the last 24 hours from Sunday evening

– 1788 people got healthy in Bihar in one day from Sunday evening Also Read – Corona virus is not stopping in Brazil, more than 87 thousand people have died so far

12361 active patients of Kovid-19 in 38 districts of Bihar

– 26308 people in the state have recovered from Kovid-19 infection

– 14199 samples have been checked

– 456324 investigations of Corona in Bihar Also Read – US flag was lowered from Chengdu embassy in China, traffic jam caused by crowd gathered to take selfies

According to information received from the Health Department, during the last 24 hours from Sunday evening in Bihar, five people in Bhagalpur, two each in Munger and West Champaran, one each in Aurangabad, Buxar, Kishanganj, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Samastipur, Sitamarhi. With the death of, the number of people who died due to Corona virus infection in the state had increased to 249 by Sunday.

In Bihar, deaths due to Kovid-19 are 37 in Patna, 25 in Bhagalpur, 14 in Gaya, 12 in Rohtas, 11-11 in Muzaffarpur and Nalanda, 10-10 in Darbhanga, Munger and Samastipur, East Champaran, West Champaran and Nine in Saran, eight in Begusarai, seven each in Bhojpur and Siwan, five each in Khagadia, Nawada and Vaishali, four each in Araria, Jehanabad, Kishanganj, Purnia and Sitamarhi, three in Aurangabad, Kaimur and Katihar. Three, two each in Arwal, Buxar, Lakhisarai and Madhubani and one each in Banka, Gopalganj, Jamui, Madhepura, Saharsa, Sheikhpura, Shivhar and Supaul districts.

With 2,605 new cases of corona virus infection coming to light in Bihar from 4 pm on Saturday to 4 pm on Sunday, a total of 38,919 people have been confirmed infected in the state so far.

Of the 38,919 cases of Corona virus infection that have come to light in Bihar, 6,514 in Patna district, 2,243 in Bhagalpur, 1,691 in Muzaffarpur, 1,583 in Gaya, 1,530 in Nalanda, 1,519 in Rohtas, 1,398 in Begusarai, 1,264 in Saran, 1,143 in Saran , 1,097 of Nawada, 1089 of Bhojpur, 1046 of West Champaran, 1008 of Samastipur, 935 of Vaishali, 921 of Munger, East Champaran 912, 871 of Purnia, 864 of Khagadia, 847 of Katihar, 823 of Madhubani, 755 of Jehanabad, 744 of Gopalganj, 695 of Buxar, 670 of Lakhisarai, 667 of Darbhanga, 646-646 of Supaul and Jamui, 603 of Aurangabad, 518 of Saharsa, 516 of Madhepura, 475 of Kishanganj, 469 of Banka, 448 of Sheikhpura, Arwal. There are cases involving 417, 396 in Sitamarhi, 390 in Araria, 339 in Kaimur and 227 in Shivhar district. In the past 24 hours, 14,199 samples were examined in Bihar from Sunday evening and 1,788 patients infected with corona virus were cured.