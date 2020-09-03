Bihar Crime: Bike rider robs RJD leader with bullets, condition critical

Bihar Crime: Innocent criminals in Gopalganj district have carried out a major incident on Thursday morning. Criminals suddenly fired indiscriminately at RJD leader Suresh Yadav on the morning walk and escaped. After the incident, sensation spread in the area. Suresh Yadav, who was seriously injured due to the bullet, was admitted to the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital, where he was referred to Gorakhpur due to his serious condition. Also Read – Strange kidnapping in Bihar: nine thousand earning laborers’ son taken away, demanding one crore

The incident is from Kukurbhukha village of Nagar police station area. Today morning, Suresh Yadav was walking in front of his house, when a young man riding a bike passed by him and stopped the bike and showered him with bullets, he fell on the floor there. Hearing the sound of the bullet, the family members came out and saw that they are falling and yearning.

The youth had escaped by the time people looked around. Later, with the help of locals, the RJD leader was admitted to the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital, where he was referred to Gorakhpur Hospital due to his critical condition. is. After the incident, the police is also in a panic. The youth is being searched.