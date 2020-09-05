Bihar Crime: Encounter between liquor smugglers and police, misbehaving with police, beaten ASI

Bihar Crime: Despite the prohibition of liquor law in Bihar, liquor smugglers are active and incidents of smuggling of alcohol are coming out every day. Liquor is supplied from other states by adopting various methods and liquor smugglers are getting rich by selling them secretly. The police have to face the biggest problem in this. They have to deal with alcohol smugglers every day. Also Read – There was chaos in the house due to robbery, as soon as the police said – this is a matter of love affair, that’s all ..

On Saturday morning, the liquor smugglers had an encounter with a police team in the R block area of ​​Patna's Jakkanpur police station, in which the police fired four rounds after an attack on the police on behalf of the smugglers. In response, the smugglers also opened fire on the police. In the firing from both sides, the matter of being shot in the stomach of a young man is coming out.

It is being told that during this encounter, an ASI also went up to the police, after which he was also beaten. During this, police uniforms were also torn and their hats and batches were also dropped.

After this encounter, 2 kiosks have also been reported from the spot. After this incident and firing in the morning, a large number of local people gathered, due to which the police had to retreat. Wine smugglers escaped. The police is investigating