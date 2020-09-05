Bihar Crime: Four youth gang-raped 15-year-old Dalit girl, viral video creates sensation

Bihar Crime:These days, incidents of gang rape are coming out one after another in Bihar. Recently, after Patna, Muzaffarpur and Siwan, a similar sensational incident has come out of Ara, whose video is going viral on social media. Carried out the incident and made his video viral. The victim has filed a case in the police station, after which Puli is searching for those poor. Also Read – Minor girl gang-raped in Lockdown, policemen and electronic media personnel among 7 accused

The incident is from Jagdishpur police station area of ​​Ara. Where four youth were gangraped with a Dalit student studying in 9th class. The student had gone to her aunt’s house to get the book where, while returning with the book, the youth caught her and took her to a deserted place and carried out the incident of gang rape with her. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP said- there is no difference in NDA, deal with JDU is confirmed

The victim is 15 years old and is a resident of a village in Gajrajganj OP. An FIR has been lodged in the SC ST police station on behalf of the student. Also Read – Tejashwi’s unemployment raga in Bihar election, website launched, tollfree number 9334302020 released

The youth made a video of this entire incident and made it viral on social media. The face of the four rapists is also seen in this viral video. The accused had threatened that if they told anyone, the video would go viral and they have shown that.

The family members said that when we saw the viral video, Faran Ara filed a written complaint in the SC-ST police station. According to the FIR, a case has been registered against two unidentified persons, including two youths of Kaunra village, Sunil and Mintu. The Bhojpur police, taking this whole matter seriously, has started investigating.