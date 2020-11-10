Bihar Darbhanga District Chunav Result 2020 Live: There are 6 assembly seats in Darbhanga district, know from where and who is ahead

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2020 Live Update: The counting of votes is taking place today after the election of Bihar assembly elections 2020. Counting is taking place in Darbhanga along with other seats. There are a total of six assembly seats in Darbhanga district. Counting is going on today in all these seats. Darbhanga district has Darbhanga assembly seat, Darbhanga rural assembly seat, Gaura Bauram assembly seat, Benipur assembly seat, Alinagar assembly seat, Bahadurpur assembly seats. Also Read – Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2020 live: Assembly of Sheikhpura district has total 2 seats, know here the latest update of every seat

Darbhanga Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: In Darbhanga district Darbhanga Assembly Sadar seat is mainly contested by Rashtriya Janata Dal and JDU. From here, Amarnath Gami of RJD and Sanjay Saraogi of BJP (NDA) are face to face. BJP's Sanjay Saraogi is the current MLA from here.

Darbhanga Rural Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: Darbhanga Rural Assembly seat was in RJD's account earlier also. Lalit Kumar Yadav is an MLA from here. He is an MLA from here for two consecutive terms. This time too, the main contest is in the Grand Alliance and the NDA. RJD has fielded Lalit Kumar Yadav for the third time, while Faraj Fatmi is in front of him from JDU, while LJP has fielded Pradeep Kumar Thakur. Darbhanga Grameen is the seat from where the RJD has won the last three elections. This seat now comes in the general category. Darbhanga is one of the strongholds of the RJD.

Gaura Bauram Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan is in the fray for Gowda Baurum assembly seat. Swarna Singh from VIP is in the fray from NDA. While Rajiv Kumar Thakur from LJP is in the election race. JDU’s Madan Sahni was the MLA from this seat, who won in 2015.

Benipur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: The main contest in Benipur assembly seat is between JDU’s Binay Kumar Chaudhary and Congress’s Mithilesh Chaudhary. While Kamal Ram Vinod Jha from LJP is also in the fray. This seat was still occupied by JDU.

Alinagar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: RJD got this seat on behalf of the Grand Alliance on the Alinagar assembly seat. Here, Binod Mishra of RJD, Mishri Lal Yadav of VIP and Raj Kumar Jha of LJP are contesting from NDA. This seat was still occupied by RJD.

Bahadurpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Update: JDU has fielded Madan Sahni, RJD Ramesh Chaudhary and LJP Devendra Kumar Jha on Bahadurpur assembly seat. This seat was in RJD’s account till now.