Bihar: Deputy Chief Minister’s sister bites shopkeeper for two sacks of rice, case reached police station

Bihar: Rekha Modi, sister of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who came into the discussion after being named in the creation scam, is once again in the discussion. In Patna's Pirbahore police station, Rekha Modi created a ruckus for just two sacks of rice. For two sacks of rice she got entangled with the shopkeeper that she cut her teeth. Even after this, he created so much uproar that the matter reached the police station. She also created an uproar in the police station.

Let me tell you that Rekha Modi is the sister of Sushil Modi, whose name has been revealed in the creation scam case. Income tax was raided at his house. Due to Rekha Modi's nature, Sushil Modi had to face many times. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi remains upset due to this nature of his sister. He had said publicly that Rekha Modi has nothing to do with his family.

This time, Rekha Modi's uproar is told that Rekha Modi had bought two sacks of rice from the grocery shopkeeper and asked to be transported to the house. The shopkeeper could not reach rice to his house for some reason. After this late in the evening Rekha Modi reached out to the angry shopkeeper and started making uproar. The matter increased so much that Rekha Modi cut the shopkeeper up to the teeth.

Notice of uproar was given to Pirbhor police station. The Peerabhor police station in charge and the police personnel could not understand what to do. Reaching there too, Rekha started creating a ruckus in the Modi police station premises. In the end, the shopkeeper got the money from Rekha Modi and the matter was resolved.