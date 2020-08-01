Bihar DGP said- Sushant’s father should demand CBI inquiry, we trust Bihar Police investigation

new Delhi: Bihar police has also got involved in this after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput filed an FIR against actress Riya Chakraborty in the suicide case. Now Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has said a big thing in the press conference. He has said that if the father of Sushant Singh wishes, the CBI can demand an investigation. Also Read – Bihar Police team recorded statements of 6 people including Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in Mumbai

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that why should we demand a CBI inquiry in this case. He said that we have full confidence in the investigation of Bihar Police. He said that it depends on Sushant’s father, on whom he trusts. The DGP said that they should say that we do not trust the Bihar Police, then some decision will be taken in this regard. Also Read – Bihar Police reached hospital for postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput, but had to return empty handed