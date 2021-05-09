Bihar: DIG accused of calling under the influence of alcohol girl physician, CRPF orders inquiry

Bihar, DIG, Muzaffarpur, Girl Physician, CRPF, Information: At the criticism of a girl physician in Bihar, the CRPF has ordered an inquiry in opposition to a senior officer of the Central Drive, DIG. Girl Physician posted in Composite Health facility had many times referred to as in opposition to Surinder Prasad (Surinder Prasad) DIG Vary Muzaffarpur (DIG Vary Muzaffarpur) and accused him of seeking to continue in a state of intoxication. Additionally Learn – CRPF Recruitment 2021: Officials will also be made with out examination in CRPF, this qualification will have to be simply

Bihar | One girl physician posted at Composite Health facility has lodged a criticism in opposition to Surinder Prasad, DIG Vary Muzaffarpur alleging repeated telephone calls and irrelevant advances in drunken state, through him. A probe has been ordered on this regard: CRPF Additionally Learn – Greater than 1 lakh energetic circumstances in 12 states, Well being Ministry mentioned – Corona rising unexpectedly in 9 states – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 9, 2021 Additionally Learn – Corona disaster larger in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar offers district-wise tasks to ministers of state

Information company ANI has given this data to CRPF. CRPF mentioned, Girl physician posted at Composite Health facility many times referred to as in opposition to Surinder Prasad DIG Vary Muzaffarpur (DIG Vary Muzaffarpur) and accused him of seeking to make nexus within the state of intoxication, order an inquiry Has been given.