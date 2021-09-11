Bihar: Directions given to return dressed in burqa in faculty, Muslim lady scholars created ruckus

Patna: Minority group lady scholars dwelling in a ladies hostel in Bhagalpur created a ruckus after the hostel superintendent recommended them to put on burqa throughout the campus. The women pelted stones on the gate of the hostel. The lady scholars alleged that the Taliban had been looking to implement Sharia legislation within the superintendent’s hostel.Additionally Learn – Panchayat Karyapalak Sahayak Recruitment: Panchayat Government Assistant shall be appointed, that is how you are going to get a task

Darksha Anwar, a scholar stated, "Each time we put on trousers, the superintendent abuses the lady scholars. She additionally offers fallacious knowledge to our folks that we communicate to boys." Neda Fatima, a analysis student, stated, "It's not simple to put on burqa in sizzling and humid prerequisites all the way through the summer time in Bihar, therefore, we every so often put on trousers and t-shirts throughout the campus. Each time she sees a woman scholar in trousers or talks to lady scholars who've scooty, she scolds and reprimands her.

On receiving details about the incident, Smita Jha, the circle officer of Nath Nagar, reached the ladies hostel in conjunction with the police crew and resolved the subject. The hostel superintendent denied the allegations leveled towards him by way of the lady scholars. The subject has additionally reached the District Training Officer. Smita Jha stated, "Now we have taken the statements of the lady scholars and the superintendent. At the moment the investigation is occurring. We can quickly put up the inquiry report back to the District Training Officer."