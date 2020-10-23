Bihar: Double attack on NDA from Nawada, Rahul Gandhi PM, Tejashwi challenged CM, VIDEO

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Today, the process of important election meetings and statements are going on in Bihar. On the one hand, where PM Modi addressed the election rally in Sasaram and Gaya and attacked the opposition fiercely, the opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have together responded to their allegations. While Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi, Tejashwi has responded to CM Nitish Kumar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Voter ID is not there, but how to cast name in voter list, then know here

Rahul Gandhi told PM Modi – how much will lie to Biharis

Addressing an election rally held at Hisua in Nawada district of Bihar, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi told PM Modi that you should not lie to the people of Bihar. Did you give employment to Biharis, before you said to give two crore jobs, where is your promise. You say in meetings that I bow my head in front of soldiers, farmers and businessmen, but when you bow When you go home, you only belong to Adani and Ambani.

#WATCH The Chinese army martyred 20 of our soldiers and took over 1200 kilometers of our land. When China came inside our land, why did our PM, insulting the heroes, said that no one came inside India. Today I say I bow my head: Rahul Gandhi in Nawada, Bihar pic.twitter.com/iiL1KSWotA – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 23, 2020

Tejaswi attacked CM Nitish

At the rally, Tejashwi, the chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader from the Grand Alliance, directly targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his opening speech and said that he has not come to give boring and tedious speeches. He said in Bhojpuri that there has been a government of double engines for 15 years, but is there any work in the block or district without offering it?

Tejashwi said that CM Nitish says that Bihar is a landlocked state, so factories cannot be established in the absence of sea. Nitish ji, you are tired now and cannot handle Bihar. Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana are also landslide states, yet our people go there to work because they have factories.