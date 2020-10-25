Bihar Election 2020: A candidate and supporter was gunned down before the vote, beating an accused by beating

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The bloody game has started before the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. In Bihar’s Shivhar district, Janata Dal (Nationalist) candidate Srinarayan Singh was shot dead by criminals when he reached Hathsar village in a public relations campaign. At the same time, the supporters of the candidate caught a killer, who was beaten to death. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Owaisi claims- PM Modi wants to make BJP MLA in Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar …

#UPDATE Bihar: Janta Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate for #BiharElections, Narayan Singh – who was shot at in Hathsar village of Sheohar district – succumbs to his injuries. Two of his attackers arrested and injured to hospital after they were injured. https://t.co/2echQZYpk6 pic.twitter.com/CAegbE5id1
– ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

In Hathsar village of Piprahi police station area, criminals fired bullets, in which four people including candidate Srinarayan Singh were shot. Two people died in the incident, while two people are ill-treated. On the other hand, three attackers were apprehended by the local people, in which one was beaten badly. He died during treatment.

Police officer-in-charge Gupta said that one of the criminals who was running the incident was caught by Singh’s activists and beaten up fiercely, which also killed him on the spot. The deceased has not yet been identified. Senior police officers have reached the spot and started investigating the entire case. The police is refraining from speaking anything about the reasons for the incident. Here, sources say that there are many criminal cases registered on the deceased. Sources are calling it murder in a mutual dispute.

Rakesh Kumar, SDPO of Shivhar, said that the investigation has revealed that the accused had joined the crowd as supporters of the candidate and fired at him as soon as possible. The absconding miscreants are being searched.

