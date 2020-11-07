Bihar Election 2020: Awesome Nitish’s minister goes to Hanumanji’s shelter before voting

Bihar Election 2020: Final phase voting continues in Bihar. Meanwhile, news is coming that Nitish government minister and BJP leader Suresh Sharma is engaged in worship. Sunderkand recitation is going on at his residence. They will vote after finishing the puja. Let us know that the reputation of about a dozen ministers of Nitish government is at stake in the last round elections. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: All is well … voting will continue, 10 will be announced, Nitish-Tejaswi, or ….

Suresh Sharma, one of the ministers of the Nitish government, is the Minister for Urban Development and Housing of Bihar and the reputation of Sharma (BJP MLA Suresh Sharma) from Muzaffarpur Municipal Assembly constituency is at stake. That is why Nitish's minister Suresh Sharma has gone to Hanuman ji's shelter to save his reputation.

According to the information, the text of Sunderkand has been going on since morning at the residence of the Minister in Muzaffarpur district's Chakkar Maidan. Minister K. Pandit Lalbabu Das is reciting Sundarkand. When the News 18 team reached his residence, Lal Babu Das was reciting Sundarkand below, while the minister was engaged in worship inside his house, the bodyguards present there told that the minister would worship and would first vote after the worship.

Minister K Pandit Lalbabu Das said that by the grace of Hanuman ji, Minister Suresh Sharma ji will get Vijay Shree. Hanuman ji is the destroyer of all Kaal Kantak. If he goes to his shelter, he gets success, then the minister also worshiped Hanuman ji for success in elections. Please tell that Suresh Sharma has been an MLA from Muzaffarpur assembly constituency twice and both have also been ministers during his tenure.