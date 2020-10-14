Bihar Election 2020: Banking of Patna’s Bankipur seat will be fierce this time, know the reason

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: This time the election of Bankipur assembly seat in Patna is going to be very fierce. While two women candidates are going to challenge BJP’s outgoing leader Nitin Naveen, Bollywood actor and Bihari Babu Shatrughan Sinha will also be in the fray from this seat on the Congress ticket. Also Read – We Girls 12th Passing Rs. 25 thousand and 50 thousand will be given to graduates: Nitish Kumar

From Bankipur Assembly seat, his newly-elected candidate, 'The Plurals Party Plurals' (Pushpam priya chaudhary) has filed his nomination, while former BJP leader and member of National Commission for Women, Sushma Sahu (Sushma sahu) Nominated from this seat as an independent candidate. These two women candidates will take on BJP's sitting MLA Nitin Navin. There is also talk of Lav Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha (shtrughn sinha), on the Congress ticket from this seat.

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who entered politics through advertisements in newspapers and called herself the future Chief Minister of Bihar, is ready to contest from Bankipur and has filed her nomination today. Despite constantly being discussed on social media, Pushpam Priya Chaudhary was never seen in public places. She is often seen in pictures in remote areas and is in the election field with the lost culture of Mithila.

Sushma Sahu, who was a member of the BJP Netri and National Commission for Women, is considered a very fast-paced female leader. She has also been the President of Bihar Pradesh Mahila Morcha. When Narendra Modi’s government was formed at the center, she was made a member of the National Commission for Women. After that, he has now filed his nomination as an independent candidate to contest from Bankipur constituency. Sushma Sahu coming from the Vaishya community can only dominate the BJP leader.

Talk about the Congress on behalf of the Grand Alliance, this time the party can field Shatrughan Sinha’s elder son Love Sinha from Bankipur assembly constituency. Talking about Luv Sinha’s political career, he is identified with Shatrughan Sinha and apart from this he has no other identity.