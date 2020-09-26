Bihar Election 2020: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain will claim NDA to win 220 seats this time in Bihar

new Delhi: With the announcement of assembly elections in Bihar, BJP spokesperson and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will win 220 seats in the state. The Election Commission announced elections today for the 243-member assembly of Bihar. Voting will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, while counting of votes will take place on November 10. Also Read – Bihar Opinion Poll: PM Modi, Nitish’s influence less in Bihar; More than 50 percent voters want to change the government

Hussain claimed in a statement, "Just as the NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, it will easily win 220 seats in the assembly elections." He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's The people of Bihar will bless the NDA in Bihar on the basis of their good governance under leadership and the work done at the center of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the work done by the Center specifically for Bihar.

He said with claim, "As far as the opposition is concerned, they have no existence." Like in the Lok Sabha elections, this election will also be clear in his election. "On the question of differences in the NDA over the seat-sharing, he said that there is neither any discrimination nor any differences. He said, "All parties do their thing. But the seats will be divided after talking. The entire NDA is still united, will remain united and will fight elections together. "

Hussain said that in the wake of the Corona epidemic, the color will not change like it used to accumulate in the previous elections. He said, “There used to be big rallies of the Prime Minister earlier but this time due to the rules of Corona epidemic there will be small election campaign. The Prime Minister, however, will continue to interact with the people of Bihar through digital means. “

Taking a dig at the grand alliance of opposition parties led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, it said that there was division and no leader of the alliance was ready to consider Tejashwi Yadav as the leader.