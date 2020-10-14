Bihar Election 2020: BJP released the list of 35 candidates for the third phase, see …

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: For the third phase of Bihar assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the names of its candidates. The names of 35 candidates are included in this list of BJP. Let us know that this time the BJP is contesting 121 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections. Not only this, the BJP has also announced 110 candidates for the elections to be held in three phases. Also Read – We Girls 12th Passing Rs. 25 thousand and 50 thousand will be given to graduates: Nitish Kumar

This time BJP has played bets on Pramod Sinha from Raxaul, Pramod Kumar from Motihari, Vijay Khemka from Purnia and Suresh Kumar Sharma from Muzaffarpur, for the third phase i.e. Bihar assembly elections to be held on November 7. Know who are the candidates on which BJP has expressed its trust….

BJP releases list of 35 candidates for upcoming #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/LNkc8lHse5 – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

These are 35 candidates of BJP

-Ramanagar- Bhagirathi Devi

-Narkatiaganj- Rashmi Verma

-Bagaha- Shriram Singh

– Lauria – Vinay Bihari

-Raxaul- Pramod Sinha

-Motihari- Pramod Kumar

-Chiraiya-Lal Babu Prasad Gupta

-Dhaka- Pawan Jaiswal

-Riva- Motilal Prasad

-Bathnaha- Anil Ram

-Parahari- Gayatri Devi

-Benipatti- Vinod Narayan Jha

-Khajouli- Arun Shankar Prasad

-Bisfi- Hari Bhushan Thakur

-Chatapur- Neeraj Kumar Singh

-Narpatganj- Jayaprakash Yadav

-Farbisganj- Vidyasagar Kesari

-Jokihat- Ranjit Yadav

-Sixty-Vijay Mandal

-Kishanganj- Sweety Singh

-Byasi- Vinod Yadav

-Banamankhi- Krishna Kumar Rishi

-Purnia- Vijay Khemka

-Katihar- Tar Kishore Prasad

-Pranpur- Nisha Singh

-Koda- Kavita Paswan

-Saharsa- Alok Ranjan Jha

-Darbhanga- Sanjay Saraogi

-Hayaghat-Ramchandra Shah

-Kavti- Murari Mohan Jha

-Bala- Jeevesh Kumar

-Arai- Ram Sundar Rai

-Khudni- Kedar Gupta

-Muzaffarpur- Suresh Kumar Sharma

Fatehpur-Lakhindra Paswan