Bihar Election 2020: Chirag gets a big shock again, Sunil Pandey resigns from LJP

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The LJP (LJP) has received a major setback in the midst of the political stirring ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar. LJP state vice-president and four-time MLA from Bhojpur, Sunil Pandey (MLA Sunil Pandey) has called the party a bye. Sunil Pandey’s leaving the party is a major setback for Chirag Paswan. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Another blow to the Grand Alliance, Hemant Soren’s JMM will contest elections alone in Bihar

Because of this Sunil Pandey resigned…. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These seats came in BJP’s share in Bihar, see list here

The reason behind Sunil Pandey’s leaving LJP is being told that this time he wanted to come on the LJP ticket from Tarari, but in NDA this seat went to BJP’s account. Since then, there were speculations about Sunil Pandey contesting as an independent from this area. After this, Sunil Pandey resigned from LJP and put his stamp on this speculation. Also Read – BJP’s strong message to Chirag Paswan, said- whoever accepts Nitish’s leadership will remain in NDA

Independents will contest elections

On Wednesday, Sunil Pandey has resigned as LJP state vice-president and member. Since then the electoral movement in the area has increased. It is believed that Sunil Kumar will contest from Sunil Pandey Tarari assembly constituency as an independent. Let me tell you that the Left Party is currently in possession of the Tarari seat of Bhojpur and Sudama Prasad of CPI ML is the party’s MLA. In the last election, Geeta Pandey, wife of Sunil Pandey, lost the election from this seat.

Sunil Pandey will enroll today

Pandey’s supporters said that he will nominate as an independent candidate from Tarari seat on Wednesday i.e. Wednesday. The last date for nomination for the first phase election in Bihar is tomorrow itself. Sunil Pandey’s image has been domineering and Bahubali. Sunil Pandey has been an MLA four times. He was earlier in JDU. In the last election, those battles in Tarari were defeated by a very small margin.

It will be difficult for BJP in Tarari

Sunil Pandey’s younger brother Hulas Pandey is also currently in LJP and is a former MLC. He is also a strong contender for LJP from Brahmapur seat in Buxar district. Sunil Pandey has raised the BJP’s concern by tapping the independent electoral pool from Tarari, as for the first time the party has fielded Kaushal Vidyarthi from this seat.