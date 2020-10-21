Bihar Election 2020: Chirag releases LJP’s manifesto, tightens CM Nitish again

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the absence of the father, Ram Vilas Paswan, for the first time, LJP President Chirag Paswan released the party manifesto. During this, he also looked a bit emotional. While issuing the manifesto, Chirag Paswan has again strongly attacked the current Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar. He said that seeing Nitish Kumar, I wonder how you promote ethnicity. It is not fair to imagine the development of Bihar under the leadership of a person who promotes communalism. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Slippers thrown at Tejashwi Yadav in election rally, video goes viral

Earlier, Chirag Paswan also released his party's vision document for the assembly elections. At the press conference held in Patna, Chirag told an open forum that such a big press talk is going on in the elections, but the father is not with me, I used to get courage from the father for this too.

Chirag Paswan said in a challenging tone that I am the child of a lion and have come out to rip the forest alone. He said that a man is killed when a jackal is a child. Giving information about the vision document, Ram Vilas Paswan's son said that the vision of more than four lakh Biharis has been kept in this vision and my father Ram Vilas Paswan's entire experience is included in it.

Chirag said that Bihar First Bihari First contains all the problems, but there is no such problem that cannot be solved in it. Asked what will be done when someone is killed, then by giving jobs.

Let me tell you that Chirag Paswan has been an attacker for the last several months on CM Nitish Kumar and because of him he has kept distance from the NDA, although Chirag has been claiming to be with the BJP.