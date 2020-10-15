Bihar Election 2020: Chirag said this against Nitish before father’s thirteenth …

Bihar Election 2020: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan (Chirag paswan) has strongly attacked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar through virtual dialogue before his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s thirteenth. Chirag has said that after Bihar assembly election, if Nitish Kumar becomes CM this time, then it will be a big disaster for Bihar. Also Read – Bihar CM’s chair one, alliance 4 and contender 6: know how much is in it

LJP can contest elections alone

Chirag recalled his father and late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, saying that his father's dream was that LJP came to the polls alone and I will do everything possible to fulfill my father's dream. In a special conversation with NDTV, Chirag said that his father told him that when he can decide to contest elections alone in 2005, why don't you? You are still young

Chirag attacked Nitish Kumar directly and said that the most important thing right now is to expel Nitish Kumar from power. The LJP president said that his father also wanted Nitish Kumar to be evicted from power.

CM Nitish needs PM Modi’s photo

During the virtual interaction with the workers, he targeted Nitish Kumar fiercely and praised PM Modi. Said that we have a heartfelt relationship with PM Modi. There is a need to put Prime Minister’s picture on Nitish Kumar. Our thinking meets them. He said that PM Modi is like our father. They have always supported me.

He said that in the last 15 years, Nitish’s reign has failed to develop Bihar. Chirag said that his father had said in clear terms that if Nitish becomes CM again for five years, it will be a major disaster for the state.