Bihar Election 2020: CM Nitish announces retirement from politics, says this is my last election

Bihar Election 2020: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made a big announcement while addressing the last public meeting on the last day of the election campaign for Bihar assembly elections. Nitish Kumar, who arrived to campaign in Purnia's Dhamdaha, announced from the stage in his last public meeting that the current election is his last.

After this announcement by Nitish Kumar, it is believed that after 2020, he will separate himself from politics. Describing this election as his last election, he appealed to the people to give him a last chance. Nitish said that if the end is good then all is well, so give you one last chance.

Nitish Kumar told the forum that thinking about people's difficulties, work is being done accordingly. Villages were connected by roads. Girls were given bicycles and costumes. Tap water and electricity was delivered to every house. He has been working for Bihar ever since he got the chance.

Nitish Kumar said that some people did not mean to work. When he got a chance to work, everyone knew what was the condition of the hospital. But now the situation has changed. About 10 thousand people come for treatment in a PHC every month. The doctor is present, medicine is also available. One thing is being worked on. Nitish Kumar said that we have already said that the right to the state exchequer belongs to the disaster victims. But nothing was given during Jungle Raj. We have been working for the flood victims.