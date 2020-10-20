Bihar Election 2020: CM Nitish asked Tejashwi in Lalu-Rabri’s house, how to give 10 lakh jobs

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: CM Nitish Kumar’s rambling rallies are being held for the Bihar assembly elections. Nitish Kumar was giving a speech at a public meeting held in Bhore Assembly constituency of Gopalganj, the home district of Lalu-Rabri today. In his speech, CM Nitish strongly attacked Tejashwi Yadav. Also Read – Bihar Election: Despite Corona, huge crowds rallying in Tejashwi’s rallies, anti-shocked; See photos

The Chief Minister has taken a dig at Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and said that some people are claiming 10 lakh jobs. But they are not telling where the money will come from. For which you go to jail, will you give the job with the same money?

In the election public meeting in Bhore of Gopalganj, CM Nitish said that how many incidents were happening. People used to kidnap to get money, there was communal riot. Taking a dig at Lalu Yadav, the CM said that in the rule of husband and wife, people used to think of going out of the houses in the evening, but if you gave them a chance to work, then we upheld the rule of law, ended the jungle rule.

Nitish while taking a dig at Lalu-Rabri’s reign said that in the evening of 15 years of husband and wife, people did not have the courage to get out of the houses in the evening. Many mass massacres took place in Bihar under his rule, but we have established the rule of law during his reign.

According to the Government of India data for the year 2018, where Bihar was at the bottom in terms of law and order, now it has come at 23rd position in the whole country. Bihar’s growth rate is also the highest in the country at 12.7 percent per year.

CM Nitish said about the achievements of his 15 years of governance, that women did not get any respect during the rule of husband and wife, we made arrangements for 50 percent reservation for them in panchayats and municipal bodies. Earlier the children of Mahadalits could not go to school in large numbers.