Bihar Election 2020: CM Nitish Kumar may get a big blow, Minister Shyam Rajak may hold RJD

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The fragrance of the Bihar Election has started to be heard in Bihar. Although no information has been released by the Election Commission regarding the dates of the election, but the Election Commission has definitely said that the elections will be held on time. Preparations for various political parties have also started for the elections. Meanwhile, news is coming that Nitish Kumar may get a big shock in the coming days. It is believed that Shyam Rajak, the party's MLA and the industry minister in the government, may resign from his post. If this happens, it will be a big blow for CM Nitish Kumar before the election.

In many reports, it is being said that Minister Shyam Rajak may resign from his post on Monday, 17 August. There are also speculations that Shyam Rajak can stop RJD. So far, there has been no announcement of whether he is joining the RJD or not, but it may prove fatal for the JDU at the time of elections.

There were reports of Narajagi between JDU and Minister Shyam Rajak for the last several days, but no one was aware that the situation will reach here. Shyam Rajak believes that he has not found the right place which should be found and he has been ignored and he has been angry with the party for the last several months about this.

Let me tell you that Shyam Rajak is currently in JDU but he is very close to Lalu Prasad Yadav. He has a very long association with Lalu Yadav. Shyam Rajak was also a minister during the Rabri government. Now again there are speculations that Minister Shyam Rajak may resign and go back to RJD. Let me tell you that Shyam Rajak is a prominent face as a Dalit leader and if he leaves the JDU, then it will clearly have an impact on the assembly elections.