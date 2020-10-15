Bihar Election 2020: Congress-BJP candidates make strange allegations against each other

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress candidate Sanjay Tiwari and BJP candidate Parshuram Chaturvedi from Buxar assembly seat have accused each other with amazing. Congress candidate Sanjay Tiwari said that BJP candidate Parashuram Chaturvedi has been elected in the last moments, he drinks alcohol and his picture is also viral on social media. Then, describing them as gourmet, Sanjay Tiwari said that his mouth keeps on moving throughout the day. Also Read – Pushpam Priya Chaudhary: ‘Black Dress’ Girl, who returned from London, made a film entry in politics

Sanjay Tiwari again asked that BJP should tell whether candidates like Parashuram Chaturvedi will serve the public by drinking alcohol? What kind of message will it go? Also Read – Congress leader Udit Raj said- If madrasas cannot run with government money, then Kumbh should not be organized.

On this, BJP candidate Parshuram Chaturvedi also retaliated and replied that he is the son of a farmer, eating his hard work. The saints come from the family, drink Gangajal daily. Never had any connection with alcohol. The public has not even seen drinking alcohol. Also Read – CM Nitish told plan at election rally – how will every youth of Bihar get employment?

Attacking the Congress candidate, Parshuram Chaturvedi said that he keeps roaming around only after drinking alcohol. The liquor was caught recently by the Congress candidate’s car. He who smuggles alcohol, is himself an alcoholic, does not have the right to say so. On this, the Congress candidate dismissed the allegations of alcohol smuggling being imposed on himself.