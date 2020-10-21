Bihar Election 2020: Congress releases manifesto, will review liquor ban, know what else

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Congress (Congress) has today released its manifesto regarding the Bihar assembly elections. The party released its manifesto in the presence of Bihar in-charge of the Congress, Shakti Singh Gohil, President of the Media and Communications Department of the Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala, State Congress President Dr. Madan Mohan Jha and other party leaders. The Congress has called its manifesto a change letter. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU embroiled in Tejaswi’s move, direct contest in 77 seats

The Congress, in its change letter, has made promises regarding loan waiver, power bill waiver and increase of facilities for irrigation as well as safety of daughters. Along with all this, the Congress has also talked about bringing a separate Agriculture Bill in Bihar just like Punjab. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejaswi’s challenge- argue with me on one of your achievements CM Nitish

Congress will review alcohol ban Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Wow Ri Politics..Those touched, whose feet blew today

A change letter issued by the Congress in 2020 has included a review of the Prohibition Act in Bihar in its agenda. Congress national general secretary Surjewala said that liquor mafias in Bihar have patronage of Nitish Kumar. BJP and JDU leaders are involved in the parler industry. If a Congress government is formed, we will review the alcohol prohibition law.

Debt of farmers waived, electricity bill half, justice for daughters

Party leader and Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil said that the party will forgive the farmers’ debt and also the electricity bill if it comes to power. Apart from this, farmers will work to get the right price for the crop. He said that the law of the Center would be rejected on the lines of Punjab.

Congress leader Raj Babbar said that if the Congress comes to power, it will give 1500 rupees every month to the unemployed till they get jobs. He said that in the first cabinet meeting of the new government, a decision will be taken to give 10 lakh jobs.

Know more what is in the change letter of Congress

–Monthly allowance of Rs 1500 to the unemployed, 4:30 lakhs vacant posts in 18 months

Free education for girls studying from KG to PG

-Savitribai Phule Education Scheme

-Rajiv Gandhi Rojgar Mitra Yojana

-Shri Krishna Singh Khel Promotion Scheme

-Tractor registration free

-Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Drinking Water Rights Scheme

– Doctor Rajendra Prasad Vridha Samman Scheme

-Karpuri Thakur Facilitation Center

-Bihar Temple Tour Plan

– Housing will be provided to the landless

-Scooty for free to promising daughters

– Mobile Animal Hospital for Animals

– Bring medals for young players of Bihar