Bihar Election 2020: Election Commission bans exit poll of Bihar elections, know

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Election Commission put the ban on the exit poll related to the Bihar assembly elections and its broadcasts from 7 am on 28 October to 7:30 pm on 6 November. In a notification issued by the Election Commission on October 3, it was directed that the results of any opinion poll and election-related poll on any electronic media during the 48-hour period of voting ends in the respective constituencies in each phase ' Showing is banned.

Regarding this, the Election Commission has said that the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections will be voted on October 28, 2020 (Wednesday). On this day from seven in the morning to the last phase of polling which will run for six to 30 minutes on the evening of November 7, 2020, during this period, the conduct of any exit poll and its broadcasting through print or electronic media or in any other way Has been installed.

Let us know that this time more than 52,000 voters have opted for the postal ballot for the first phase of elections to be held on October 28. These voters include voters who are over eighty years old and disabled. The Election Commission gave this information on Monday.