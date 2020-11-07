Bihar Election 2020: Grand Alliance or AIMIM in Seemanchal, Asaduddin Owaisi will have litmus test today

Bihar Election 2020: In the entire Seemanchal region of Bihar, which includes Purnia (purnea) Katihar (Katihar), Kishanganj and Araria, voting for these seats in Bihar as well as the third and final phase starts from this morning. It’s done. There is a direct contest between Asaduddin Owaisi and the Grand Alliance, but today’s poll for Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is going to be a litmus test, because of the 24 seats in which AIMIM is contesting in Bihar. There are 19 seats in Seemanchal region. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Bihar won Mithilanchal-Seemanchal;

Owaisi's litmus test will be held today in Seemanchal

Seemanchal (seemanchal) is a Muslim-dominated area and here Owaisi has adopted all the methods with aggression to attract Muslim voters which is more against the grand alliance while NDA is a relief for the camp. Here the Owaisi factor can have a big impact in the elections which is sure to damage the Grand Alliance because Owaisi has deliberately fielded Muslim, Yadav and Scheduled Caste candidates who are trying to break into the vote bank of the Grand Alliance.

Asaduddin Owaisi, who was part of the Grand United Secular Front, also has voters from Mayawati’s BSP, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP and Devendra Yadav’s Samajwadi Janata Dal. Have expressed confidence.

Asaduddin Owaisi has tried to woo Muslim voters in Seemanchal and Kosi areas by raising the issue of NRC in his election campaign, where the grand alliance is seen as a direct loss and NDA is benefiting.

Congress leader gave controversial statement

The second thing is that in Purnia, Congress leader Abdul Jalil Mustan had said to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, “He will break his hands and send him to Hyderabad”. Mastan, who has been a six-time MLA, said this in the presence of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amour.

AIMIM has also blamed Mastan and his supporters for the recent attack on the party’s convoy in which many party workers were injured. AIMIM says that with its rise in Seemanchal, the Congress position has started to falter and hence these attacks have taken place. In this phase, it is the priority of the Congress to fight AIMIM.