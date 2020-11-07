Bihar Election 2020: If Mithilanchal-Seemanchal won, then Bihar won

Bihar Election 2020: Polling for the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections has started at seven in the morning. It is said that all is well for the end… .This is why today’s vote for BJP is important in many ways. The BJP has put its full strength to the voting in 35 seats today. In today’s election, all eyes will remain on these two areas of Mithilanchal and Seemanchal, because it is said that the voters of these areas who showed favor, their government is set to be formed in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Mahagathbandhan or AIMIM in Seemanchal, Asaduddin Owaisi will have litmus test today

So far, the election results have also proved that the party which dominates more in these areas is formed by the government. Let us know that in the year 2015 elections, BJP won more than one-third of its 54 seats in the areas of Mithilanchal and Seemanchal. In such a situation, it is a challenge for the BJP to win even more seats in these areas in this election.

In the assembly elections held in 2015, BJP had 19 seats in Mithilanchal and Seemanchal areas. At the same time, if you look at the 2010 election results, out of these 35 seats, BJP had 27 seats in the account. At that time, BJP had a total of 91 seats in its account. In this election too, the BJP is trying to win more than 2010 seats, so that the NDA's path to power in Bihar can be made easier.

In the third and final phase, BJP has given eight candidates a chance for the first time. New faces are in the electoral fray in place of the sitting MLAs of Bagaha, Bathnaha (Su), and Raxaul. There are 10 upper caste and 10 Vaishya out of 35 candidates. The party has given tickets to three Yadav, three Kurmi and Kushwaha and five scheduled caste and four EBC candidates.

This time also BJP is with JDU and Ramnagar (Su), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauria, Raxaul, Motihari, Chiraiya, Dhaka, Riga, Bathnaha (Su), Parihar, Benipatti, Khajuli, Bisfi, Umbhpur, Narpatganj, Farbisganj, Jokihat , Sikti, Kishanganj, Bayasi, Banmankhi (Su), Purnia, Katihar, Pranpur, Kodha (Su), Saharsa, Darbhanga, Hayaghat, Keoti, Jale, Aurai, Kudhani, Muzaffarpur and Patepur (Su).