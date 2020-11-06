Bihar Election 2020: Independent candidate given a tough fight to RJD-BJP in Darbhanga

Bihar Election 2020: Independent candidate Ravindranath Singh alias Chintu Singh of Hayaghat assembly seat of Bahedi police station area of ​​Darbhanga was shot dead and escaped from the spot. He has been admitted to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, DMCH for treatment in an injured condition, where his condition remains serious. He was giving a tough competition to the RJD and BJP candidates in Hayaghat, yet his condition remains serious in the hospital. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The party clarified on Nitish Kumar’s ‘last election’, ‘he meant the last meeting of these elections’

It is being told that Ravindranath was returning to his village Dugauli late night after finishing the election campaign on Thursday. Meanwhile, his car was stopped by some people near the closet. As soon as he got out of the car, the bullet was shot. Ravindra Nath Singh has received two shots. After the shooting, the culprits absconded from the scene, after which Chintu Singh has been admitted to DMCH in an injured state, where he is struggling with life and death. Also Read – CM Nitish announced his retirement, Chirag took a pinch-saheb, now whom will we take account of

Explain that due to the independent standing of Ravindranath, the contest in Hayaghat has become triangular. Significantly, he is giving strong competition to RJD candidate Bhola Yadav from Hayaghat Assembly and Ramchandra Sah from BJP as an independent candidate. Rabindranath Singh aka Chintu Singh has been very popular in the field for years as a social worker, fighting against corruption. Along with this, there have also been representatives of Parliament in Samastipur. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: CM Nitish announced his retirement from politics, said this big thing. See video