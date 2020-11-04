Bihar Election 2020: JDU major action, 33 leaders expelled from party for six years

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: During the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, JDU has taken major action against its rebel leaders. State JDU President Basistha Narayan Singh has taken a major action against the rebel leaders of his party, showing 33 leaders out of the party. Also read – high profile thief – high profile theft, blow the bag of wife of BJP MP, know this secret, know

All these JDU leaders belong to Asthavan Vidhan Sabha. On Tuesday evening, 33 leaders of Ashtawan, who were expelled from JDU for six years by Mr. Singh for doing anti-party work, have also been suspended from the primary membership of the party. JDU state general secretary Anil Kumar informed about this action Has given

The names of the expelled leaders are Arun Kumar Singh, Deepak Kumar Patel, Anita Singh, Vinay Kumar Sinha, Anjani Kumar Singh, Amarendra Kumar Munna, Trinayan Kumar, Bharat Bhushan, Omprakash Ranjan, Prof. Ashok Kumar Singh, Shambhu Prasad, Chandrakaran Sinha, Premashila Kumari, Prof. Ajit Kumar, Savita Chaudhary, Bihari Prasad, Chamari Prasad, Virwal Prasad, Sunil Kumar Yadav, Kumar Uma Shankar, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Dinesh Prasad, Anoop Patel, Pankaj Kumar, Ajay Kumar Kesari, E. Suresh Prasad, Anil Pandey, Bhola Prasad , Ramesh Kumar, Azad Kumar, Chandramani Prasad, Sanjay Prasad Singh, Ramsarth Tiwari.

JDU expelled 15 rebel leaders from the party before the election

Even before the elections, JDU also expelled 15 of its rebel leaders from the party. In which Dumraon MLA Dadan Pahalwan and former minister Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha were also included. JDU had also shown the way out of the party to Sumit Kumar Singh, son of former minister Narendra Singh and former MLA of Chakai.

Apart from these, former minister Rameshwar Paswan, former MLA Dr. Ranvijay Kumar Singh, former president of JDU women’s cell Kanchan Kumari Gupta, former member of backward classes Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi, former JDU convenor Tjammul Khan, former president of Jamui district JDU Shivshankar. Chaudhary, former candidate from Sikandra assembly constituency, Sidhu Paswan, Dumraon activist Kartar Singh Yadav, Barbigha assembly constituency in-charge Dr. Rakesh Ranjan and Chenari activist Mangeri Paswan were also expelled from the party for six years.