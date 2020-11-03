Bihar Election 2020: JDU MLA Bogo Singh arrested for distributing money before the second phase of voting

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections will begin at 7 am today. Earlier on Monday, the police arrested JDU candidate cum Matihani MLA Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh in violation of the code of conduct. It is being told that the MLAs were roaming with some of their supporters on bikes and distributing money among the people. It is discussed that about one and a half lakh rupees have also been received from him. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting Today: Polling for 94 seats in second phase today, with Tejashwi at stake. There will be a tough competition on these seats

SP Holiday Kumar said that he has been arrested in the model code of conduct violation. The SP said that the FIR process was going on. After the arrest of the MLA, it is being told that dozens of his supporters were camping near the police station. Also Read – Bihar Election: Tejashwi said – Chief Minister for 10 lakh jobs, MLAs will be cut if salary is deducted

In the meantime, voting for the 94 seats of the assembly is to be held in 17 districts today, voting will start from seven in the morning which will run till six in the evening. In the second phase, 2 crore 86,11,164 voters will use their franchise. Earlier, in the first phase of the assembly elections, voting on 71 seats has been completed on October 28. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu tweets about inflation – Piyajwa pomegranate is gone!