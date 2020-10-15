Bihar Election 2020: JDU MLA Bogo Singh got so angry, Kanhaiya told monkey

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar assembly election is at its peak now. Limits of decorum are also being broken during allegations of election. Janata Dal United (JDU) MLA and party candidate from Matihani Assembly Seat Narendra Singh (Bong Singh) alias Bogo Singh got so angry that he led the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and JNU Former student union president Kanhaiya Kumar was called a monkey. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Ram Vilas Paswan and PM Modi also nominated, Ho Gaye Na Shocked…

After his nomination from Matihani assembly constituency in Begusarai, Bogo Singh made a disputed statement on Kanhaiya Kumar and questioned him and called him a monkey. Bogo Singh asked where Kanhaiya Kumar was in the Corona era. They should answer this. Please tell that Kanhaiya Kumar's party is part of the opposition Grand Alliance. They are campaigning in favor of the candidates of the grand alliance in Begusarai.

Bogo Singh said in his speech that there is no work left in his entire area, on which the government can be questioned. He said that the Narendra Modi government of the Center and the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar have done development work in Bihar keeping in harmony. This is the reason that today even in Matihani assembly constituency, roads have been built up to every village. He claimed that the public would choose him,