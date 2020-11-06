Bihar Election 2020: JP Nadda took a dig at Donald Trump, said – one look at our PM …

Bihar Election 2020: BJP President JP Nadda JP Nadda discussed criticism of Donald Trump’s position on Kovid during the ongoing presidential election in the US, which Trump’s rival Joe Biden mentions in his campaign. Nadda taunted Donald Trump and said that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the work that even US President Donald Trump could not do. Also Read – US Election Result 2020: Trump Defeated! His own party distanced itself from the President’s decision to go to the Supreme Court

Nadda further said that our PM has done the job which is to save our country from the corona epidemic, which could not trump. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda (JP Naddda) said this at the Darbhanga election rally in Bihar for the final phase on Thursday. The final phase of voting is to be held in Bihar on Saturday 7 November, for which Thursday was the last day of campaigning.

Nadda praised the central government's handling of the Corona virus epidemic in India during a speech from the stage. Due to which 84 lakh people have been infected in the country so far and 1.24 lakh have died. The BJP president discussed the criticism being leveled by Donald Trump over the status of Kovid during the ongoing presidential election in the US, which Trump's rival Joe Biden mentions in his campaign.

#WATCH: Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision: BJP President JP Nadda in Darbhanga#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/Rs67IHqHDL – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Nadda said, “The results of the US elections are being declared and allegations have been made against Donald Trump that he could not handle the Kovid-19 properly.” But Modiji saved the country of 130 crores, by taking timely decisions. “

Let me tell you that Donald Trump is on the verge of defeat in the US presidential election, while Biden is close to victory. Right now the counting of votes is going on and the election results can come today. Trump has once again accused the election rigging.