Bihar Election 2020: Lalu said – Nitish is no longer a leader, Rabri said this

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Voting for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections is on 28 October. While the election rallies are in full swing, along with this the political mercury of the state is also increasing, the process of counter-attack between the opposition and the opposition is going on. In this sequence, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has once again attacked CM Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) strongly.

In a tweet from Lalu's official Twitter handle, he has been accused of cheating by questioning the intention of CM Nitish. Along with this, it has also been said that now even those leaders do not appear.

Lalu Yadav wrote in the tweet, 'Nitish Kumar has taken Bihar to the pit in the greed of the chair. Having won a majority in the 2010 elections, betrayed the allies and stabbed us in the back after winning on our own in 2015. There is no policy, rules and intentions of Nitish. Now even this leader is no more.

Under the greed of the chair, Nitish Kumar has brought Bihar into the trough. Having won a majority in the 2010 election, betrayed the allies and stabbed us in the back after winning on our own in 2015. Nitish has no policy, rules and rules. Now even this leader is no more. pic.twitter.com/18NBtSxJo3 – Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 16, 2020

So at the same time, Lalu Yadav’s wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi also did not lag behind in attacking Nitish Kumar. He has also attacked the rising crime in the Nitish government. Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi wrote in her tweet, ‘Don’t take her name. Nitish-BJP has awarded tickets to 34 orphan girl rapists and their guardians. Women and girls are not safe under his demon rule. Every four hours a rape incident occurs. They have made Bihar a rape state. NCRB’s figures are witness to this.