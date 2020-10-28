Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting begins in 71 seats of first phase, the fate of many veterans including 8 ministers will be decided

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting for the first phase in Bihar assembly elections (Bihar Chunav 2020) has started on 71 seats today. With the voting on these seats, the fate of 1066 candidates will be sealed in the EVM. In the elections to be held today, 952 male and 114 female candidates, including eight ministers, are in the fray. Voting will begin at 7 am. The Election Commission has made complete preparations for this election to be held in the Corona period. According to the Election Commission, 2.14 crore voters will exercise their franchise in Bihar First Phase Election elections. These include 1 crore 12 lakh, 76 thousand 396 male, 1 crore 01 lakh 29 thousand 101 female and 599 third gender voters. In the first phase of voting, 4 lakh 45 thousand 628 new voters will cast their votes. Also Read – Bihar Chunav 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting begins on 71 seats in the first phase, the fate of these veterans will be decided

It is necessary to follow these rules

With regard to the election between COVID-19, the Commission has issued several important guidelines for safe voting. According to the Election Commission guidelines, polling will be held at all polling stations following social distancing. One thousand voters will be involved in voting at all polling stations. Voters will have to go to the polls by covering their mouths with masks, skirts or towels. Thermal thermometers at the centers will check the voters’ body temperature, their hands will be sanitized and after this, voting will be done wearing globs. With this, the facility of postal ballot has been made available for people above 80 years of age. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Sonia Gandhi’s attack on Center and Bihar government before first phase election – this message to voters

Deployment of around 500 companies

Tight security arrangements have also been made in the election. For the first phase elections, paramilitary forces have been deployed at all polling stations. 483 companies of Central Mercury Military Force have been deployed for the election. At the same time, special officers and jawans of paramilitary and police forces will keep watch from the sky route with special helicopters. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: How will name be checked in Voter List and how to download Voter Slip? This is the whole process…

More than 31 thousand EVMs used

31 thousand 380 EVMs and 31,403 ballot units will be used in the first phase election. At the same time, 31,380 VVPATs will be used for voters to see their vote after voting.

Voting on these seats

In the first phase, voting will be held in 71 seats in 16 districts. These include Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoriya (ST), Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarh, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh, Drafdhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barahara, Ara, Agianav (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Berhampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Raipur (SC), Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Karghar, Dinara, Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdoompur (SC), Goh, Obra, Nabi Nagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj, (SC), Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC) , Gaya Town, Tikri, Belaganj, Attari, Wazirganj, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Varsaliganj, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai.

The fate of these 8 ministers will be decided in the first phase

1. Vijay Kumar Sinha: BJP leader and Labor Minister

2. Ramnarayan Mandal: Revenue Minister

3. Krishna Nandan Verma: JDU leader and Bihar’s education minister

4. Brijkishore Bind: Scheduled Caste Tribal Welfare Minister

5. Santosh Kumar Nirala: JDU leader and Transport Minister

6. Shailesh Kumar: Minister of Rural Affairs and JDU leader

7. Jai Kumar Singh: Minister of Science and Technology, Government of Bihar

8. Dr. Prem Kumar: Agriculture Minister and BJP leader

(Input: agency)