Bihar Election 2020: LJP released second list among BJP leaders, 20% are women

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lok Janshakti Party has released the list of its candidates for the second phase of voting in the Bihar assembly elections. The list includes 53 candidates. Party President Chirag Paswan has released the list with the tweet.

The special thing of the second list of LJP is that it has given importance to Bhumihars and Dalits along with Maithil Brahmins. While the party has distributed tickets fiercely among the upper castes and Dalit community, the party has also shown favor to women and has given 20 percent tickets to women.

Chirag Paswan tweeted this list and wrote, "Many congratulations to all the candidates of Lok Janshakti Party. All of you must win for the future of Bihar. Voting on JDU means Bihar. Push back LJP is not just contesting elections but will come to victory and will implement # Bihar 1 st Bihari 1 st. "

There are 16 candidates in the second list of LJP. The party has given about 20 percent tickets to women in the second list. There are friendly fight in LJP-BJP on 5 seats. The LJP has given the ticket to the MLA again on 2 seats. Along with this, the old and new party workers have also been given tickets.

Please tell that LJP has so far announced the names of its total 95 candidates. The youth have also been given a chance in the party, 30 candidates are under 40 in 95 seats. The party has also given tickets to leaders from BJP and JDU.

Earlier, Chirag Paswan, while replying to those who targeted PM Modi during the election campaign, said, “I was, and will be, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” I don’t want to put a picture anywhere. The Prime Minister resides in my heart. I am his Hanuman. Rip like Hanuman and see my chest, Prime Minister Modi resides in my heart. CM Nitish needs to put a picture.

He said that I should make it clear here that I was with the BJP, and will stay. My resolve is to form a double engine government in Bihar on the 10th. This is my resolve to form the BJP-LJP government under the leadership of BJP in Bihar. “

Chirag Paswan is constantly saying that he has no refrain from BJP. But BJP leaders are constantly saying that LJP is not included in NDA in Bihar. At the same time, the leaders have called the LJP a vote-cutting party.