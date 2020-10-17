Bihar Election 2020: Mahagathbandhan takes oath for change of Bihar, issued manifesto

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Enthusiasts are keen on the Bihar assembly elections. Taking a pledge to change the government in Bihar, the grand alliance has released its resolution letter today. In the presence of Tejashwi Yadav from RJD in the program organized at Maurya Hotel, Patna, a resolution letter has been issued in the presence of all the leaders of the grand alliance. Also Read – Shatrughan Sinha answered the question of ‘Ka ba in Bihar’, said – There is a lot of life in Bihar …

Earlier on Friday night, it was informed on behalf of RJD that a joint manifesto of RJD-led grand alliance could be released on Saturday. The expert committee of RJD and its allies was discussing this in this context for two consecutive days and according to the information, the manifesto was ready on Friday.

Patna: Mahagathbandhan releases its manifesto for the upcoming #BiharElections RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala & Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders are also present. pic.twitter.com/kDIPpUNCG3 – ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

Please tell that before this the manifesto of any constituent party of the grand alliance has not been released. According to the official sources of the party on all these grounds, there was a strong expectation that the manifesto could be released on Saturday at any time.

At the same time, the nomination time for the 94 seats of the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections ended on Sunday evening. According to the information received, 1062 candidates have enrolled. So far 63 candidates have nominated for 78 seats in Phase III released from October 13. There are 1066 candidates for the first phase of 71 seats. Here, the leading leaders of all parties are engaged in election campaign. The war of words between the leaders has intensified.