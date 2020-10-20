Bihar Election 2020: Nadda asks why is Lalu missing from party posters

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP National President JP Nadda, who arrived in Buxar to address the election rally, began the address with a greeting in Bhojpuri. He said that Lalu had said, Lalu will remain in Bihar till the potato will remain in the samosas, but today his son Tejashwi Yadav has made him disappear from the party poster, why? Because they know that lootraj will not work now. Also Read – VIDEO: New Twist in Bihar Politics: Nitish-Tejashwi arrives at Ram Vilas’s Shraddhakaram, Chirag seen in the middle

Nadda said that, for the first time, a wave of overthrow of Congress was triggered by the movement of 74 from the holy soil of Bihar. He said that Modi ji changed the course of India's politics. Now the leaders ask for votes by showing report cards in their election speeches. If anyone has to choose, now choose on the basis of what the party has done. Without naming RJD, he said that he who did not do any work before, will not do it further.

More than one and a half dozen rallies are scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21, within 15 days of former BJP National President and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. That the BJP has fixed the schedule of the defense minister's election meeting by focusing on the Rajput majority seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) is coming to Bihar on 23 October for the NDA's election rally.

Today, Tejashwi Yadav arrived late in Aurangabad meeting and started his speech as soon as he arrived. Tejashwi said- We are typical Bihari. We will not give cook and sell speech. Said, there was no factory in Bihar, neither poverty eradication stopped. If all this does not happen in 15 years, then what will they do in 5 years. We are only asking for a chance. LJP and Chirag have not been mentioned even once in the entire speech. Finally, on November 10, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has to be given a farewell.