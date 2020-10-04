Bihar Election 2020: National shooter Shreyashi Singh’s entry into politics, targeting BJP’s opponents on BJP ticket

Shreyashi Singh in BJP: Former Union Minister Digvijay Digvijay Singh and former shooter Putul Kumari’s national shooter Daughter Shreyashi Singh are now going to enter politics. Shreyashi will take membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. That is, now Shreyashi will not target the shooting ground but will target his opponents in the field of politics. According to the information revealed, today she will take BJP membership in the presence of General Secretary Aruna Singh and Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: JDU-BJP agrees on seats in Bihar! Today can be announced

Shreyashi Singh is expected to contest from Amarpur seat or Jamui in Banka. Earlier, there were also reports of Shreyashi Singh joining RJD (RJD). Let me tell you, Shreyasi is a national shooter who has represented India in national and international grounds. Shreyashi won the silver medal for India in the year 2014.