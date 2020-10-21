Bihar Election 2020: Netaji excited, Bhishma pledges to win and tore kurta

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The rounds of speeches and election rallies of the leaders regarding the assembly elections are going on. Leaders are making a lot of claims and promises in their rally. All the leaders are adopting all methods to woo the public. One such incident has found a way of Congress candidate for Rosda seat in Samastipur district. While promising the public, these candidates got so excited that in one meeting they tore their kurta saying that I will not wear the kurta until I establish my area as a district. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU embroiled in Tejaswi’s move, direct contest in 77 seats

Explain that out of 10 assembly constituencies in Samastipur district, elections are in the second phase and the remaining 5 assembly constituencies will be held in the third and final phase. Rosda, Hasanpur, Vibhutipur, Ujiarpur and Mohiuddin Nagar are among the seats for the elections to be held in the second phase.

Talking about elections in this region, the election in all the seats here is going to be interesting but the election of Rosda Assembly has become very interesting, that is, now that Netaji is in heavy gathering to tie the victory of this assembly to his forehead. Bhishma is taking a vow after tearing his kurta.

In front of Nagendra Kumar Vikal, who is contesting from Rosda on a Congress ticket, the demand for making Rosada a district in the assembly elections is also being raised loudly, in such a situation, Congress candidate Nagendra Kumar Vikal does not want to let the issue go out of his hands. Huh. Vikal tore his kurta in a meeting held in Rosda with his workers, saying that I will not wear a kurta, I will only wear a dhoti until I establish Rosra as a district.

Seeing this Bhishma pledge made by the Congress candidate, the workers who were behind him were also behind, they also encouraged the leader by putting garlands of flowers around him and shouted slogans of Jindabad.