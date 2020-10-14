Bihar Election 2020: Pappu Yadav becomes Bihar CM candidate, will beat Taal from Madhepura

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The first phase of the Bihar assembly is to be voted on October 28. At the same time, where many new alliances have come up in Bihar before the elections this time, the Chief Minister’s face has also been flooded. After Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Upendra Kushwaha, the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) has now declared the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) patron and former MP Pappu Yadav (Pappu Yadav) the chief ministerial candidate of its alliance. Also Read – We Girls 12th Passing Rs. 25 thousand and 50 thousand will be given to graduates: Nitish Kumar

SDPI National President MK Faizi, Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad and leaders of other constituents included in the PDA have given this decision in a joint press conference. According to the decision, Pappu Yadav will contest from Madhepura seat.

Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad said that the working style of Pappu Yadav is in favor of the public. I hope that the people of Bihar will give our alliance a chance this time. He said that the PDA under the leadership of Pappu Yadav is initiating change in Bihar. Due to his becoming the Chief Minister, people of Dalits, Muslims and other weaker sections will get security in Bihar. He alleged that the weaker section in Bihar is living in insecurity.

Pappu Yadav, nominated for JAP President and CM, thanked the PDA and said that safe and smiling Bihar would be his priority. He appealed to support the PDA for this. He said that giving protection to mother-sister-daughter is first in the PDA’s affidavit. CCTV cameras will be installed at every important place. The PDA will not tolerate ethnic and communal riots under any circumstances.

Pappu Yadav promised that he would resign if he did not stop migrating from Bihar after becoming the Chief Minister. He also promised to build the best hospital and school in Bihar. He said that food processing, Paddy of Shahabad, Macha-Makhan of Seemanchal-Mithila and Paan of Magadha can change the life of Bihar. He also spoke about the promotion of banana-litchi and jute-sugarcane cultivation and industry based on it.

The chanting president alleged that in the last 30 years, the ‘two brothers’ ruined the lives of farmers in Bihar. The Market Committee was abolished. He said that if the government is formed then it will be restored and cold storage will be opened in every subdivision. He blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the low per capita income in Bihar. With this, Pappu Yadav promised to arrange Lokpal in Bihar within three months and bring the Chief Minister under its purview.