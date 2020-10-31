Bihar Election 2020: Pappu Yadav’s broken platform in Bihar now

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The stage of the leaders is being broken on the day of the Bihar assembly elections. Recently, the forum of Congress candidate Mashkur Ahmad Usmani, who was in the discussion in the case of Jinnah’s picture, was broken in the middle of the speech and today the platform of the Jan Adhikar Party president, who reached the campaigning in Meenapur assembly constituency of Muzaffarpur, was smashed Gone. At that time Pappu Yadav was giving a speech from the stage. He got hurt in this incident. There has been a fracture in his right hand. Also Read – Bihar NDA on caste reservation take two turns: BJP thinking on Nitish’s stake

It can be clearly seen in the video that Pappu Yadav was addressing an election meeting from the stage in Meenapur when the stage was broken. The stage collapsed at the time of giving the speech and Pappu Yadav fell to the ground with his supporters. Soon after the incident, Pappu Yadav was given first aid locally. Also Read – Bihar Polls: BJP’s promise to give free corona vaccine violated code of conduct? Know what the Election Commission said …

After the incident, the chanting president said that I did not get hurt much by the love and blessings of the people. People’s prayers are with me. I will be healthy and return soon among the public. Prima facie it appears that the stage broke due to the large crowd of supporters on the stage. Also Read – 2nd Phase Bihar Election 2020: Chirag becomes a headache for NDA, Grand Alliance will benefit

Mashkur said that the government had fallen, the platform had fallen

As soon as Congress leader Mashkur spoke of the government’s fall from the stage, his platform fell within a second of his time. Before breaking the stage, Mashkur Usmani is seen saying in his speech that people get a chance to choose the government. In democracy, people know when to raise and when to drop. As soon as they say to drop the mushroom, they fall on their own along with the stage.