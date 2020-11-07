Bihar Election 2020: Pappu’s stance on Nitish’s ‘Sannyas’ – BJP had already written his script

Bihar Election 2020: The Jan Adhikar Party, JAP chief Pappu Yadav, has taunted the announcement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘retirement’. Pappu Yadav has said that the BJP has prepared to take Nitish Kumar into the politics of the Center and the BJP has prepared its script in advance. Let me tell you that at a rally on Thursday, Nitish Kumar said that this is the last election for him and all is well if the end is good. It is being speculated that Nitish Kumar may be out of active politics. Also Read – Amid the third phase of voting in Bihar, CM Nitish appealed, tweeting- ‘Your one vote …’

BJP had already written Nitish’s script Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Awesome Nitish’s minister goes to Hanumanji’s shelter before voting

On the announcement of CM Nitish’s retirement, Pappu Yadav told news agency ANI, it is emotional blackmail. How can such a weak and helpless person think of becoming the Chief Minister. He should retire from the politics of Bihar and join the politics of the Center. BJP has already written its script. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: All is well … voting will continue, 10 will be announced, Nitish-Tejaswi, or ….

Let us know that while addressing a rally in Purnia, Nitish Kumar said that this is his last election and all will be well if the end is good. Nitish Kumar, who arrived in Dhamdaha to campaign for Leshi Singh, appealed to the people to win the JDU candidate by a huge vote. People also supported the words of Nitish Kumar.

The rhetoric continues after this announcement by Nitish Kumar. However, JDU has made it clear that Nitish Kumar is not going to leave politics and he has only spoken about the last election and not to retire from politics.