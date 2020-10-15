Bihar Election 2020: Ram Vilas Paswan and PM Modi also nominated, Ho na na surprised …

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: This time Ram Vilas Paswan and PM Narendra Modi have also filed their nominations in the Bihar Assembly elections. Shocked…… Actually MLA from Pirpainti Assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district, whose name is Ram Vilas Paswan, has nominated as RJD candidate, while PM Modi’s lookalike Abhinandan is also in the election ground. Also Read – CM Nitish told plan at election rally – how will every youth of Bihar get employment?

Ram Vilas Paswan nominates along with his father

Like every time, Udhali Paswan, father of MLA Ram Vilas Paswan, has also filed a nomination form with his son as an independent candidate. At the same time, the father has enrolled for the fourth time with his MLA son Ram Vilas Paswan. Earlier, for the MLA twice, both father and son had filed nomination papers simultaneously for the post of Chief. However, what is the secret behind nomination along with father and son, everyone is silent on this. Whereas the MLA's father never withdraws his name and stands till the election.

PM Modi said – CM can also become

PM Modi’s Hamshakkal Abhinandan is also in the election fray of Bihar and he is a candidate from Hathua seat in Gopalganj district. The special thing is that this time they have beaten up the legislature as well as the CM post. Abhinandan says that he can also become CM after becoming an MLA.

Abhinandan, who is a powerful face like PM Modi, has filed his nomination from Hathua assembly seat. He says that his fight is a fight for development. After winning the election, he will go to Patna and try to become CM. Abhinandan says that if he gets the chance to become CM, he will develop Bihar a lot. At the same time, touching the feet of the public will also take blessings, remove the gap between richness and poverty.

Abhinandan contested against Rajnath Singh from Lucknow seat in the last Lok Sabha election on the question of getting his strength from PM Modi. Originally he hails from Saharanpur district of UP and his in-law is in Savanaha village of Phulwaria block of Gopalganj, where he has got Navvarsa land in his in-laws house.