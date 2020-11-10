Bihar Election 2020 Result: Know who won these seats in Bihar, see list

Bihar Election 2020 Result: Counting of votes continues in Bihar. This counting was started at 8 am, after which the result has not been cleared yet. But it has been decided to win defeat in some assembly seats of Bihar. If we follow the trends, it seems as if the NDA government is going to be formed again this time. But trends can change at any time. In the morning when the postal ballot was being counted, by that time the Grand Alliance was seen in trends close to the victory margin, but now the matter has changed. This time the BJP has emerged as the largest party in the state. Also Read – MP By-Elections Result 2020: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s supporters win Tulsiram Silvata record

Who won the election

RJD's Chhote Lal won by defeating Chandrika Rai on Parsa assembly seat.

– Jitam Ram Manjhi defeated Uday Narayan Chaudhary by more than 15 thousand votes.

– Jitendra Rai of RJD wins from Marhaura of Chhapra.

– BJP candidate Pramod Kumar’s victory from Motihar is almost certain.

JDU’s Dhirendra Pratap Singh’s victory over Valmikinagar.

– Anand Shankar Singh of Congress wins from Aurangabad assembly constituency

– Ram Vilas Kamat’s victory from Pipra Assembly.

– Virendra Gupta of Male from Sikta.

– RJD victory in Sheikhpura

– BJP’s Vinay Bihari won in Lauria.

RJD’s Lalit Kumar won from Darbhanga rural area. At the same time, Faraj Fatmi of JDU had to face defeat.

– Victory of BJP’s Nikki Hembram Vijay from Katoria seat.

– BJP’s Sunil Mani Tiwari’s victory from Govindganj.

– BJP’s Pramod Sinha’s victory over Raxaul.

BJP’s Pawan Jaiswal’s victory from Dhaka.

– BJP minister’s victory over Lakhisarai.

– Mohammad Izhar Asfi of AIMIM wins from Kochadhaman assembly seat.

– RJD candidate Mohammad Kamran wins from Govindpur

JDU’s Shilini Mishra’s victory over Saffron.

– BJP’s Pramod Kumar’s victory over Motihari

– RJD’s Dr. Shamim Ahmed’s victory over Narkatiya.

– JDU’s Shashibhunsha Hazari’s victory from Kusheshwarsthan

– Sakra wins JDU’s Ashok Kumar Chaudhary.

– JDU fire on all seats of Banka, JDU’s Manoj Yadav wins from Belhar.

– JDU candidate wins from Dhamdaha assembly seat in Purnia.