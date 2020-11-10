Bihar Election 2020 Result: RJD raised questions on counting of votes, BJP said – Khesiani cat pillar ….

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election 2020 Result: In Bihar, the NDA has crossed the majority mark towards forming a government. In such a situation, the Grand Alliance and RJD accused the Election Commission and Nitish Kumar. RJD alleged that Election Commission is working under pressure from Nitish Kumar. At the same time, a list was released by the party that 119 of their candidates have won, but they are not being given certificates yet. Also Read – NDA towards absolute majority in Bihar, PM Modi claimed victory, said – New decade will be of Bihar

On this, clarification was also given by the Election Commission and Umesh Sinha of the Election Commission said that we are not working under the pressure of whom. After this, many statements from the BJP also came out regarding the Grand Alliance. Amit Shah tweeted that every section of Bihar has once again rejected hollow promises and caste politics. The people of Bihar have chosen the developmentalism of the NDA. In such a situation, it is a victory of the hopes and aspirations of all Biharis. Shah said that this is the victory of the double inser development of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

At the same time, BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said on the allegations being made by the grand alliance that RJD is unable to digest the defeat. His behavior is like that of a child. On the other hand, Bihar BJP leader Sushil Modi said that the people of Bihar have shown confidence in the NDA government. Sushil Modi said on the allegations of RJD that his movement is like a pillar catcher.