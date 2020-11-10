Bihar Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Will Grand Alliance win Bihar or NDA government again? Result today

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the three-phase assembly elections in Bihar will begin shortly. Shortly after the counting (Bihar Election Result) only the initial trends will start coming. The main contest in the state is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. Apart from the ruling JDU and BJP, the NDA alliance includes Jeetan Ram Manjhi’s ‘Hum’ and ‘Son of Mallah’ Mukesh Sahni’s party VIP. At the same time, the Grand Alliance includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of Marxist (CPM) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist / Liberation) i.e. CPI (ML). Also Read – Bihar Aurangabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes for Aurangabad’s six seats will start shortly

Let me tell you that Chirag Paswan’s party LJP has fought a separate election from the NDA. The results of all the exit polls before the election are being considered by all, in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan government and Tejaswi Yadav are seen becoming chief ministers. However, this is only a guess and it will be decided only after the final results are out. Also Read – Bihar Muzaffarpur District Chunav Result 2020 live: 11 assembly seats in Muzaffarpur, know the updates of every region here

Bihar Chunav Results 2020 Live Updates:

Kishtam of 3733 candidates imprisoned in EVM

In Bihar, the fate of 3733 candidates has been captured in EVM in the three-phase assembly election. These figures include 371 women. Also Read – Bihar Rohtas Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live: Who will win the seven seats of Rohtas, see here

Elections on 71 seats in the first phase

In the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, votes were cast in 71 seats on 28 October. A total of 1066 candidates were in the fray in the first phase, which included 114 women and 952 men.

Polling in 94 seats in second phase

Voting for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on 3 November. In the second phase, voting was held in 94 seats in 17 districts. There were 1464 candidates in the fray in this phase.

Voting on 78 seats in the third phase

In the third phase, on November 7, voting was held on 78 assembly seats in 15 districts. 1204 candidates were in the fray in the last phase of voting.

Criminal background 1157 candidates contested elections

More than 1100 candidates of criminal background contested this time. This information has been given by the Election Commission. According to the data available by the commission, a total of 1157 candidates were of criminal background in the three-phase election.

Majority figure 122

The majority figure in the 243-member Bihar assembly is 122. If the estimates of exit polls prove to be correct, then there is a possibility of formation of a grand coalition government in Bihar.

First election in Kovid-19

During the Corona crisis, the first election in the country has been held. In view of the danger of corona infection, the Election Commission issued strict guidelines on rallies, road shows and public relations. Keeping this in mind, initially most of the gatherings were done online during the election campaign on behalf of all political parties. However, according to the guidelines of the Commission, some meetings were also held in the open ground. Complaints were received from many places that the Commission’s guidelines could not be complied with. Due to this, many party leaders were also infected. Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain were infected.